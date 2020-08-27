Rangers Get Boost As Balogun Returns To Training

Rangers defender Leon Balogun is delighted to return to training after spending few weeks on the sidelines due to injury, reports Completesports.com.

Balogun missed the Gers last two league games against Livingston and Kilmarnock as a result of the setback.

The Nigeria international returned to training this week and is in line to feature in Saturday’s away tie against Hamilton Academical.

“Back on the pitch with the lads and went straight back to winning ways,” reads a tweet on his Twitter handle.

Balogun has featured in three league games for Rangers this season.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

