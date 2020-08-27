Ronaldo Urges Barcelona To Keep Messi

Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario Luis De Lima has urged Barcelona to keep hold of Lionel Messi “in any situation”

Messi this week handed in a formal request in a bid to move to a new club this summer.

Currently there is an argument on whether a transfer fee should be involved , due to a clause in Messi’s contract which allegedly expired on June 10.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo wants the Catalan giants and their best-ever player to find a way to work together in the future.

“It’s very unlikely that he’ll be able to leave Barcelona at the moment, especially when there’s a crisis of results,”Ronaldo stated during a web seminar hosted by Santander.

“Messi is a reference for the team and, if I were Barcelona, I wouldn’t let him leave in any situation. He has a great and strong relationship with the club and I don’t think he’ll stop being in…