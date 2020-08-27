Sanwo-Olu Presents New 18-Seater Bus To Lagos SWAN

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has presented a brand new 18-seater executive bus to the state’s chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in fulfillment of his campaign promises.

The Governor had during his governorship campaign in 2019 promised Lagos SWAN a brand new 18-seater capacity bus.

The Director-General, Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Oluwatoyin Gafar, made the presentation on behalf of the governor to the Lagos SWAN Chairman, Debo Oshundun on Tuesday in Lagos.

“The gift is in fulfillment of the campaign promises in the area of sports development in Lagos state and Gov. Sanwo-Olu has delivered. He has said that every promise made will be fulfilled,” Gafar said during the presentation.

“The bus is a reward for hardwork by the Lagos SWAN members. They truly worked to earn it and this is the recognition of their work.

“The state…