Want To See Tiger Woods At The Tour Championship?

Finish fourth or better at the BMW Championship and Woods will once more qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship and a shot at a record-breaking 83rd PGA Tour victory. Anything less than that, and the 44-year-old will be watching the competition at East Lake Golf Club from his couch.

“I have to play well. I have to earn my way to East Lake,” Woods said Wednesday. “I haven’t done so yet, and need a big week this week in order to advance. If I don’t, then I go home. This is a big week for me. I’m looking forward to getting out there and playing and competing.

“This golf course is set up more like a U.S. Open than it is a regular TOUR event, but this is the Playoffs. It’s supposed to be hard.”

Woods arrives here at Olympia Fields Country Club at No. 57 in the FedExCup standings. Only the top 30 will advance to the season finale in Atlanta, and the numbers indicate that Woods will likely need to finish inside the top five in order to qualify. Of course,…