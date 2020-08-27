Who Will Be The Next Nigerian 400m Queen?

Complete Sports’ Dare Esan chronicles Nigeria’s fall from grace to grass in the women’s 400m. Who can restore Nigeria’s lost glory in women’s 400m? How did the country sink to this low in an event she completely dominated in Africa between 1985 and 1999? Where do Nigeria find the new Falilat Ogunkoya, Charity Opara, Fatimah Yusuf and Kehinde Vaughan?

Nigeria was the only name on the lips of African athletics watchers in the 1980s and 1990s. The country won seven of the eight gold medals on offer at the African championships between 1985 when Kehinde Vaughan won the country’s first African title in the event and 1998 when Falilat Ogunkoya became the second Nigerian quartermiler after Fatimah Yusuf (1990) to successfully complete a 200m/400m double.

Since that historic feat, no Nigerian woman has been crowned African champion in the event. The same scenario was recreated at the African Games as Nigeria is yet to mount the podium again since 1999 when Ogunkoya…