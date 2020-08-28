Balogun In Top Spirit, Boosts Rangers’ Buildup To Hamilton Clash

Nigeria central defender, Leon Balogun has handed a huge boost to his Scottish Premier League side Glasgow Rangers after making his return from an injury-induced layoff.

The injured Nigerian centre-half could only watch as Rangers defeated Kilmarnock 2-0 in Saturday’s Scottish Premier League match played at the Ibrox Stadium.

Balogun wrote on both Twitter and

Instagram on Thursday to confirm his return: “Back on the pitch with the lads and went straight back to winning ways.”

The defender and his compatriot, Joe Aribo, have played three league games apiece this season. While Balogun has three clean-sheets as a centre-back, Aribo has scored once.

Steven Gerrard’s team currently top the 2020/21 ScottishPremier League table on 13 points after five…