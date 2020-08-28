Balogun In Top Spirit, Boosts Rangers’ Buildup To Hamilton Clash

Nigeria central defender, Leon Balogun has handed a huge boost to his Scottish Premier League side Glasgow Rangers after making his return from an injury-induced layoff.

The injured Nigerian centre-half could only watch as Rangers defeated Kilmarnock 2-0 in Saturday’s Scottish Premier League match played at the Ibrox Stadium.

Balogun wrote on both Twitter and
Instagram on Thursday to confirm his return: “Back on the pitch with the lads and went straight back to winning ways.”

Balogun and Rangers teammates during a training session

The defender and his compatriot, Joe Aribo, have played three league games apiece this season. While Balogun has three clean-sheets as a centre-back, Aribo has scored once.

Steven Gerrard’s team currently top the 2020/21 ScottishPremier League table on 13 points after five…



