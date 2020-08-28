Chelsea EPL Preparations Suffer Setback As Players Contract Covid-19

Chelsea’s preparations ahead of the new season have been thrown into turmoil after they were hit by a coronavirus outbreak.

The Blues confirmed a number of players have contracted Covid-19 and are in quarantine to limit the threat of further spreading among the squad

Sportsmail knows the identity of four Chelsea stars who are currently in isolation.

The players all underwent coronavirus tests at the end of last week ahead of their planned return to pre-season training.

But as a result of the need to quarantine, a number of Chelsea players have yet to report back to the club’s Cobham HQ.

Before Chelsea’s players underwent their checks it emerged last week that there had been a sharp rise in cases across the league following players’ summer breaks.

Fourteen positive tests were recorded at 12 different clubs who returned to pre-season training at the start of last week, including Sheffield United,…