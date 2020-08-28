Chukwueze Scores In Villareal’s Defeat To Valencia In Pre-season Friendly

Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze was on target for Villareal who lost 2-1 to Valencia, in a pre-season friendly game on Friday, Completesports.com reports.

It was Villareal’s third friendly game as they prepare for the 2020/2021 football season.

Chukwueze put Villareal ahead just nine minutes into the game.

Valencia were back on level terms thanks to Maximiliano Gomez who got on the score sheet in the 65th minute.

And with 16 minutes left in the game Gomez grabbed his second goal to give Valencia the win.

Villareal will hope to bounce back from the defeat to Valencia when they faced Real Sociedad on September 2nd.

The Yellow Submarine alongside Sociedad and Granada will feature in next season’s Europa League.

By James Agberebi

