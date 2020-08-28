Eduok Joins Turkish Super Lig Club Konyaspor On Loan

Turkish Super Lig club Konyaspor have signed former Dolphins of Port Harcourt and Akwa United forward Emem Eduok, on loan from Croatian side Hajduk Split, Completesports.com reports.

Konyaspor confirmed Eduok’s loan transfer in a statement released on their official website on Friday.

This will be Eduok’s third stint in the Turkish league after initial spells with Kasımpaşa and BB Erzurumspor.

The 26-year-old featured in 31 games for Hajduk Split last season, scored 11 goals and made three assists.

Eduok was the second top scorer in the 2014 Nigeria Profession Football League (NPFL) with 20 goals.

In December 2014 he signed a contract with Norwegian club Sarpsborg 08 ; after changing his mind he signed a second contract with Tunisian club Espérance in January 2015, resulting in a transfer row.

Eventually, he completed the transfer to Espérance later that month.

He moved initially on loan…