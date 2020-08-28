Ejuke Joins CSKA Moscow On Four-Year Contract

Nigeria winger Chidera Ejuke has linked up with Russian club CSKA Moscow on a four-year contract, reports Completesports.com.

Ejuke joined the Red and Blues from Dutch club Heerenveen.

“PFC CSKA and Heerenveen have formalized the transition of 22-year-old striker Chidera Edjuke,” reads a statement on CSKA Moscow’s official website.

”The Red and Blues have signed a 4-year contract with the striker.

“Previously, the Nigerian successfully passed a medical examination.

“Welcome to PFC CSKA!.

Ejuke joined Heerenveen from Norwegian club Valerenga for €2m last summer.

The 22-year-old scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 29 appearances across all competitions for the Frisians.

He topped the league in successful dribbles per game with 4.1 (a 56 percent success rate).

By Adeboye Amosu

