Ferdinand Backs Eze To Shine In The Premier League

QPR Director of Football Les Ferdinand says Crystal Palace new signing Eberechi Eze has what it takes to do very well in the Premier League, Completesports.com reports.

Eze completed his move to Palace in a five-year deal believed to around £20m.

And Ferdinand, uncle to Manchester United legend Rio, stated why Eze was sought after by a lot of clubs in the topflight.

“You never want to lose one of your best players but the situation dictates that it’s necessary so that we can, ultimately, grow and progress.

“I have no doubts Ebere will go on to enjoy a fantastic career in the game at the very top level.

“Allied to his natural talent, Ebere is an incredibly motivated, determined and humble individual and that is why there has been so much interest in him from Premier League sides.

“I am sure he would be the first to…