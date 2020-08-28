Gerrard: Balogun Fit To Face Hamilton Academical, Aribo Still Out

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says Leon Balogun is available for selection again after missing the side’s last two league games due to injury, reports Completesports.com.

Balogun’s international teammate Joe Aribo is however not fit for the game, according to the former Liverpool star.

The duo missed the Gers last two league games against Livingston and Kilmarnock as a result of the setback.

“Jermain Defoe and Joe Aribo won’t make the Hamilton game. Both should make the next game,” Gerrard told a news conference on Friday morning.

“Leon Balogun is back available for selection. Allan McGregor has trained all week.”

The Nigeria internationals have featured in three league games for Rangers this season.

Aribo has scored once, while Balogun is yet to open his goal account.

