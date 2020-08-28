Ighalo’s Goal Vs LASK Voted Third Best Of Europa League

Odion Ighalo’s goal against LASK has been voted third best by UEFA Techicial Observers in the Europa League’s top 10 goals for the 2019/20 season, reports Completesports.com.

Ighalo scored the goal in Manchester United’s Round of 16, first leg tie against LASK at the Linzer Stadium in March which they won 5-0.

The forward controlled the ball thrice in the 28 minute before firing home a superb shot from just inside the area.

He won Manchester United’s Goal of the Month Award for March for the brilliant strike.

Overall, Ighalo scored two goals and recorded one assist in five outings for United in the competition.

His teammate, Marcus Rashford’s goal against Serbian club Partizan Belgrade was picked as seventh best of the competition.

