Jorge In England Already Negotiating Transfer With Man City

Lionel Messi’s dad, Jorge, is ‘already in England to negotiating a transfer,’ with Manchester City for the Barcelona skipper.
Messi, 33, is set to quit his childhood club after nearly 20 years following a major fall out with the hierarchy.
Manchester City are the 5/2 favourites to land the Argentine if he does leave, reuniting with Pep Guardiola.
And according to RAC1 and TyC Sports, Jorge Messi has landed in England to discuss terms over a sensational Etihad switch.
The reports add that a two-year deal is being mulled over by Messi’s Dad.
Also Read: Multiple Chelsea Players Test Positive For Coronavirus
However, it is still unclear whether a transfer fee would need to be paid.
City chief executive Ferran Soriano believes that his side will successfully swoop in and take the six-time Ballon d’Or winner for free.
The 53-year-old, however, has reached out to Messi’s camp to assure them that City can afford to sign him – even if they have to pay a transfer fee…
Source: Complete Sports