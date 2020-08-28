Liga NOS Virtual is now available at RealFevr!

You can now build your team in the official fantasy of the Portuguese football league.

Liga NOS Virtual 20/21, the official Liga NOS fantasy league it’s already open and from now on you can create your Portuguese dream team here.

In partnership with Liga Portugal and NOS, once again, RealFevr organizes and manages the greatest fantasy league of Portuguese football.

New season, new players, price updates, lots to choose from, but your experience is guaranteed to be better than ever!

Will FC Porto win a back to back national title, or will SL Benfica manage to “steal” the throne? Who will finish on the podium and who will compete for European seats? And who will fight for maintenance in Liga NOS?

Who are you going to call up for your team:

– Vinícius or Taremi, who will be your Forward?

– Ricardo Horta or Edwards, who will you pick as Midfielder?

– Alex Telles or Nanu, , who will you chose to your Defender?

– Luís Maximiano or Marco, who will you be your…