Messi Can Win 7th Ballon d’Or As Man City Or Man United Player –Rooney

Lionel Messi can win his seventh Ballon d’Or award if the Argentine legend joins either Manchester City or Manchester United, former Red Devils and England captain Wayne Rooney has posited.

Messi animated some elite European clubs like Manchester City, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Inter Milan, for a possible transfer business after he informed Barcelona that he would love to ply his trade elsewhere.

The 33 year old’s current contract at Barcelona will expire in June 2021, but it remains to be seen if any of the Messi’s suitors can convince the Spanish giants to accept a deal now or wait till next summer when the player becomes a free agent.

six-time Ballon d’Or winner, Messi, has been at Barcelona since the age of 13, and has scored 634 goals from 731 matches, bagging 285 assists. It’s an incredible contribution that helped Barca win 10 Laliga titles, six Copa del Rey, four Champions League crowns, three UEFA Super Cup titles, three FIFA…