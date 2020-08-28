Messi In Contact With Guardiola Amid Man City Transfer

Lionel Messi has spoken with his former manager at Barcelona Pep Guardiola as Manchester City wait to see if he wants to join them.

City are prepared to make a move for Messi after he told Barcelona he wants to leave.

The 33-year-old and Guardiola held a telephone call earlier this week, although there is no suggestion a potential move was discussed.

Also Read: Neymar Wants PSG To Sign Messi

The pair remain close since their time together at the Nou Camp when they twice won the Champions League.

According to Argentine newspaper La Nacion even claims Messi has told pals: “I’m going to talk to Pep so he can arrange my move to City. The soccer there is spectacular.”

City are desperate to become kings of Europe and Messi is seen as the signing which may finally make that possible.

He is understood to be open to a City switch, but they are waiting for him to tell them that directly before starting…