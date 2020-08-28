Mikel Gets Number 13 At Stoke City

Former Super Eagles skipper John Mikel Obi has been allocated jersey number 13 at Stoke City, ahead of the new season, Completesports.com reports.

Stoke City announced the allocation of squad numbers to their new signings on Friday.

“The Potters have brought in Morgan Fox, James Chester, Steven Fletcher and Mikel on permanent deals so far in the summer window.

“Fox and Fletcher, both arrivals from Sheffield Wednesday, have been allocated number 3 and 21 respectively.

“Chester retains the number 12 he donned during the second half of last season during his loan spell from Aston Villa.

“Meanwhile Mikel will wear the number 13 for the new season after joining the Potters 11 days ago.”

Mikel joined Stoke on 17 August after departing Turkish club Trabzonspor by mutual consent in March.

The former Chelsea star left Trabzonspor after…