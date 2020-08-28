Napoli Relive Successful Hunt For Osimhen’s Signature

Super Eagles striker, Victor

Osimhen was officially unveiled by Napoli on Wednesday, and thereafter the Serie A club’s Director of Sports, Cristiano Giuntoli, happily recalled how their big hunt for the striker started – how they monitored the progress of the Nigeria international since the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile.

Osimhen who arrived the Italian Serie A side this summer from French Ligue 1 side, Lille is seen a shrewd signing following a systematic monitoring.

Giuntoli while speaking after the unveiling ceremony said he had monitored the former Wolfsburg of Germany striker during his cadet years and believes the striker. will succeed at Napoli.

“I remember Osimhen in the Under-17 World Cup and he had a great tournament,” Giuntoli recalled.

“It was a tough negotiation process

because it was done at a distance, so…