Neymar Wants PSG To Sign Messi

Neymar has reportedly asked Paris Saint-Germain to consider signing Lionel Messi from Barcelona this summer.

Messi has already informed Barcelona of his intention to leave the Blaugrana before the end of the summer window.

A number of top European clubs have been linked with the Argentine superstar but Neymar is hoping to reunite with his former Barcelona teammate in France.

Although Manchester City are regarded as the clear favourites to win the race, PSG have also been credited as admirers of the forward.

According to Sky Sports News reporter Bryan Swanson, Neymar has requested that the French giants put together a proposal over the coming weeks.

However, as it stands, there has been no movement from the Ligue 1 champions, who would naturally boost their chances of keeping Neymar in the long term should they bring in his ex-Barcelona teammate.

