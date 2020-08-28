Ronaldo Snubbed As Mess Make UCL Squad Of The Season

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo was overlooked in the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League squad of the Season as Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Raheem Sterling, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe made the cut.

The 23-man squad was chosen by UEFA’s Technical Observers and published on their official website on Friday.

Ronaldo and Juventus were knocked out by Lyon in the round of 16 on away goals rules.

Ronaldo scored Juve’s two goals in their 2-1 home win but crashed out after losing the first-leg 1-0.

Messi alongside his Barcelona teammates were humiliated 8-2 by Bayern Munich.

Other players who were in the squad are Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Virgil van Dijk, Jan Oblak and David Alaba.

Also included are Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller, Thiago Alcantara, Kevin de Bruyne and Marquinhos.

