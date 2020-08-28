Super Eagles At Advantage As Belgium Overlook Striker

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been handed a massive advantage in terms of landing the services of Cyriel Dessers after Belgium coach Roberto Martinez failed to invite him to his latest squad, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigerian Football Federation can secure the services of the KRC Genk striker who has been omitted from the latest Belgium squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League clashes with Denmark and Iceland.

Belgian-born Nigerian striker, Dessers finished as the joint top-scorer of the Dutch Eredivisie with 15 goals in 25 games for Heracles Almelo during the 2019/20 season.

The 25 year old who joined Genk last month has so far scored one goal in three Jupiler Pro League appearances for the coach Banned Wolf’s team.

Born to a Belgian father and Nigerian mother, Dessers made the squad for the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone that was postponed due to Covid-19.

