Van Dijk Pass Fit To Face Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Virgil van Dijk is fit for Saturday’s FA Community Shield meeting with Arsenal at Wembley.

Van Dijk sustained a head injury during Liverpool’s 2-2 friendly draw with Salzburg earlier in the week

But speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Klopp confirmed that the Dutch star is available for selection against the Gunners.

“Virgil looks fine, he looks not good because he has the cut there, but apart from that it should be fine.”

Klopp revealed that Trent Alexander-Arnold, is ‘very close’ to being in contention to play after missing the Reds’ pre-season training camp in Austria.

Klopp continued: “All the boys which were not involved so far or got slight knocks in pre-season will not be available for tomorrow, but [are] getting closer, really closer, closer and closer so hopefully the majority…