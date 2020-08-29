5 Players Who Need SummerTransfer To Retain Their Shirts

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will resume their 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in November and the 2022 World Cup qualification matches in May next year.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Wednesday confirmed the new schedules for the qualifiers which were postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Nigeria was supposed to host Sierra Leone at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba on March 27 before confronting the Stars in Freetown in the return leg four days later.

But the spread of the deadly Covid-19 back then put a stop to all sporting activities across the world until football made a return in June, firstly in the Bundesliga.

With the 2021 AFCON qualifiers set to restart in November, Complete Sports’ OLUYEMI OGUNSEYIN looks at five players who need summer moves to help them be in good form to keep or reclaim their Super Eagles shirts.

Jamilu COLLINS (SC Paderborn, Germany)

Super Eagles left full-back, Jamilu Collins will have a justified…