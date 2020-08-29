Arteta Hails Arsenal Players’ Commitment In Win Vs Liverpool

Mikel Arteta praised his Arsenal players for their commitment in Saturday’s Community Shield against Liverpool at Wembley stadium.

The Gunners beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalties after 90 minutes ended 1-1.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had given Arsenal the lead in the first half before substitute Takumi Minamino equalised for the Reds.

In the shootout, Arsenal converted all five of their kicks while Rhian Brewster’s missed for Liverpool.

It was Arsenal’s 16th Community Shield win and have now won their last four (2014, 2015, 2017, 2020) English curtain-raisers.

For Liverpool, the long wait for a first Community Shield continues after last winning it in 2006.

And reacting to the win, Arteta said:”We had some challenges and some players who only had one training session for a final after the holidays, but I kept pushing them, I kept demanding and they kept responding,” he told Arsenal Digital.

“They are willing to…