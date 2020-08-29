Aston Villa Target Abraham Transfer Return

Tammy Abraham has turned down the chance to return to Aston Villa for another spell and is determined to fight for his place at Chelsea.

Abraham spent time on loan at Aston Villa two years ago.

The forward scored 26 goals and helped fire the team to promotion to the Premier League.

Villa are now reportedly hoping fellow striker Timo Werner’s high-profile arrival at Stamford Bridge will persuade Abraham of the need to look elsewhere for regular first-team football.

But despite the interest from the club where he has fond memories from the Championship, the 22-year-old is determined to stay and fight for his place at Chelsea, reports the Daily Mail.

Abraham enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in Frank Lampard’s side, scoring 16 goals including the opener at home to Villa, and seven in the space of three matches this time last year.

