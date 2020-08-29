Babayaro, Enyeama Get Birthday Wishes From FIFA, CAF, NFF

FIFA, CAF and NFF on Saturday sent birthday wishes to former Super Eagles stars Vincent Enyeama and Celestine Babayaro who turned 38 and 42 respectively, Completesports.com reports.

The three football bodies sent their birthday wishes via their verified Twitter handles.

CAF hailed Enyeama for his achievements as a two-time Champions League (with Enyimba) and AFCON winner.

“Nigeria’s legendary goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama turns 38 today!

“2003, 2004 Total CAF Champions League titles, 2013 Total AFCON trophy, most capped Nigerian player of all time

“Enjoy your day.”

Also Read: Eze Primed For Crystal Palace Debut In Pre-Season Friendly Against Charlto

While the NFF thanked Enyeama for the unforgettable moments during his time with the Eagles.

“Happy birthday to former @NGSuperEagles captain, @vinpee. Thank you for the memories and enjoy your day!”

For Babayaro, FIFA said: “Celestine Babayaro celebrated in some style when he scored the goal that helped the…