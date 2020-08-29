CANAL+ Becomes Official Broadcaster In Sub-Saharan Africa

Bundesliga International, a subsidiary of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga, has agreed a new three-year deal with CANAL+ to broadcast Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 matches in French language to its subscribers in sub-Saharan Africa.

Beginning next month, from the launch of the 2020-21 season and for the next three seasons, CANAL+SPORT will be the home of the Bundesliga for French-speaking fans. Viewers will be able to enjoy world-class football including the German Supercup, relegation play-off matches and high-octane derbies that take place throughout the season.

Jacques du Puy, Chairman of CANAL+ International, said: “Our subscribers in Africa are big football fans, and we are keen to offer them increasingly attractive packages. We are delighted to now be able to welcome the Bundesliga into the fold – it is a fantastic championship, a legendary classic that never ceases to innovate and one that was missing from our European catalogue.”