Chelsea Confirm Thiago Silva Signing From Paris Saint-Germain

Premier League giants Chelsea have officially announced the signing of Thiago Silva on a one-year deal, with the option of another.

The Blues announced the signing in a statement released on their official website, Chelseafc.com, on Friday.

Silva, 35, joined Chelsea on a free transfer from Paris St-Germain after their Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich on 23 August.

He will bolster the Blues’ defence, which conceded the most goals (54) in the Premier League top 10 in 2019-20.

And speaking on his move from Ligue 1 to the Premier League, the former AC Milan defender said:”I am so happy to be joining Chelsea. I am delighted to be a part of Frank Lampard’s exciting squad.

“I’m here to challenge for honours and I look forward to playing at Stamford Bridge very soon.”

Silva, who has made 88…