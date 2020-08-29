Costa Ex-Chelsea Set To Reunite With Mourinho At Spurs

Diego Costa could work under Jose Mourinho once again, as Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a shock move for the former Chelsea striker who has been put up for sale by Atletico Madrid.

Mourinho has made signing a new striker a priority in this transfer window.

And according to the Daily Star the Portuguese coach could be reunited with Costa in north London.

Also Read: Messi In Contact With Guardiola Amid Man City Transfer

The pair worked together during Mourinho’s second spell in charge of Chelsea, which saw them win the Premier League and League Cup in the 2014/15 season.

Spurs have been linked with, among others, Luis Suarez and Callum Wilson, however, Costa is likely to be a cheaper option in the current market.

The 31-year-old is entering the final year of his Atletico contract and is coming off a disappointing season which saw him record just five goals in all competitions.

However, the Spain…