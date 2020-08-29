Crystal Palace Sign Eberechi Eze On Five-Year Deal

Premier League club Crystal Palace have completed the signing of England-born Nigerian midfielder Eberechi Eze from

QPR for a five-year deal believed that could rise to £20m, Completesports.com reports.

Crystal Palace announced Eze’s signing in a statement released on their official website on Friday.

Eze, who scored 14 goals in 46 appearances for QPR last season, had also attracted interest from Fulham, West Ham and Newcastle.

Also Read: Gerrard: Balogun Fit To Face Hamilton Academical, Aribo Still Out

Palace previously had bids of £8m and £12m for Eze rejected, with QPR manager Mark Warburton making clear the player would only leave if the club’s £20m valuation was met.

“Eberechi Eze has signed a five-year contract with Crystal Palace F.C., becoming the club’s second arrival of the summer 2020 transfer window,” the statement from Palace read.

“South London born Eze, 22, has risen through the ranks at Queens Park Rangers after joining them in 2016. An…