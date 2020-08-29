Ebuehi Eagles Defender Debuts For Twente In Pre-season Win

Nigeria right-back Tyrone Ebuehi featured in his first game for FC Twente in their 3-2 win against German second division club Holstein Kiel, in Saturday’s pre-season friendly, Completesports.com reports.

Ebuehi joined the Eredivisie club on a season-long loan from Portuguese giants Benfica.

The 2018 World Cup defender was in the starting eleven for FC Twente before he was replaced by Nathangelo Markelo at the start of the second half.

Fellow new signing Danilo marked his debut for Twente with a brace while Alexander Jeremejeff added the third goal.

Twente next friendly game is against Emmen on September 5th and they will kick-off the league campaign at home to Fortuna Sittard which comes up on September 12.

By James Agberebi

