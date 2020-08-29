Ejaria Ex-Liverpool Player Joins Reading On Permanent Deal

England-born Nigerian forward Ovie Ejaria has joined Championship club Reading on a permanent deal from Liverpool until 2024, Completesports.com reports.

Reading announced Ejaria’s transfer on their official website on Friday.

“Reading Football Club are very pleased to announce that midfielder Ovie Ejaria has put pen to paper on a permanent move to the Madejski which will secure his future as a Royal until the summer of 2024.

“The London-born ex-Arsenal Academy midfielder has been at Liverpool since the age of 16, making his professional debut as a Red when he came off the bench to replace Roberto Firmino in League Cup win over Derby County in September 2016.

“A loan spell at Sunderland saw him score his first professional goal in a 3-0 home win over Wolves and then a second loan saw him link up with Steven Gerrard at…