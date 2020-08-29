Ejaria To Work Under New Coach At Reading

Ovie Ejaria will work under a new manager at Reading after Veljko Paunović was unveiled as replacement for Mark Bowen on Saturday.

Paunović will take charge ahead of the first league game of the new season, away at Derby County.

The 43-year-old has previously spent two years with Serbia U18, a year with the U19 side, a year with the U20 side and a spell with Chicago Fire between 2015 and 2019.

It is understood that Mark Bowen will return to a senior role at the club.

Mark Bowen is thought to be unhappy with the change in roles, given that he believes his strengths are more suited to a role on the touchline.

Owner Mr Dai Yongge told the club website: “With vast experience of top flight football as both a player and a coach across Europe and in the United States, and with proven pedigree of successfully working with young up-and-coming footballers on…