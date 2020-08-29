Ejuke Ready For New Challenge At CSKA Moscow

Nigeria winger Chidera Ejuke is excited about the future after completing his move to Russian Premier League club CSKA Moscow, reports Completesports.com.

Ejuke penned a four-year contract with CSKA on Friday with Heerenveen reportedly pocketing €12m from the deal.

The pacy winger only linked up with Heerenveen from Norwegian club Valerenga last summer.

He scored 13 goals in 59 games during his two-year stay with Valeranga.

Ejuke was Heereveen’s top scorer last season with nine goals and four assists in 25 league appearances.

The 22-year-old took to the social media to celebrate his move to the Red and Blues.

“It’s all about @pfc_cska i’m excited about the future and can’t wait to get started with the team,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

By Adeboye Amosu

