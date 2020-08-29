Eze Primed For Crystal Palace Debut In Pre-Season Friendly Vs Charlton

Crystal Palace have confirmed that their latest signing, Eberechi Eze is in contention to play his first match against Charlton Athletic in the Eagles’ second pre-season friendly today (Saturday).

Eze put pen to paper on a five-year deal with Palace on Friday after leaving Queens Park Rangers. The deal to sign him is for £16m upfront with £4m in potential add-ons.

Palace wrote on their official website: “Crystal Palace face Charlton Athletic tomorrow (Saturday, 29th August at 14:00 BST) in their second pre-season friendly fixture.

“All eyes will be on whether Eberechi Eze will land a spot in the Palace squad. The club can confirm Eze is in contention to play as he is fit and ready for selection.”

Meanwhile, Eze has spoke about his career so far, being a proud south Londoner and how two iconic Palace names inspired his earlier years.

“I’m delighted, man. It’s…