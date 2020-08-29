Gattuso Warns Napoli Fans Over Osimhen Expectation

Gennaro Gattuso has warned Napoli fans not to get over-excited after Victor Osimhen’s debut hat-trick on Friday, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen marked his first game for Napoli with a hat-trick inside eight against fourth division club L’Aquila.

The game was Napoli’s second pre-season game after they had earlier thrashed Castel di Sangro 10-0. Osimhen was not in action against Castel di Sangro.

Also Read: Omeruo On Target In Leganes’ Friendly Win Vs Eibar

But Gattuso has warned fans of the club not to put pressure on the €80m signing from Lille.

“It’s too easy to get excited now, we’ve got to give him time and let him work, not put pressure on,” the 2006 World Cup winner told Radio Kiss Kiss and Sky Sport Italia.

“He is an important player and we paid a lot for him, but there were no doubts he would give us something different that we haven’t had in my time here. There’s a long way to…