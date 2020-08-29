Heerenveen Chief Hamstra Pays Glowing Tribute To CSKA New Boy Ejuke

SC Heerenveen technical manager Gerry Hamstra has heaped plaudits on Chidera Ejuke after the Nigeria forward completed his move to Russian club CSKA Moscow, reports Completesports.com.

Ejuke penned a four-year contract with CSKA on Friday with Heerenveen reportedly pocketing €12m from the deal.

The pacy winger only linked up with Heerenveen from Norwegian club Valerenga last summer.

Ejuke was the Frisians top scorer last season with nine goals and four assists.



“I think you can say that he has demonstrated that. With his speed, dribbles, constant threat and scoring ability, he has shown our supporters great things,” Hamstra told the club’s official website.

“Chidera has met all our expectations. He has been able to develop further with us and has become even better.

“His transfer to CSKA Moscow says it all. We thank Chidera and wish him the best of luck in…