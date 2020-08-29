Musa Targets 10th Goal In 47th Saudi Pro League Game For Al Nassr

Nigerian winger, Ahmed Musa will be looking to score his tenth goal overall in what will be his 47th Saudi League appearance for Al Nassr who face Al Feiha today (Saturday).

The Super Eagles skipper on Tuesday got his name on the score-sheet for the second occasion so far in the 2019-20 Saudi Arabian Professional League season.

Musa struck the back of the net in the Saudi Arabian Pro League encounter which saw his club, Al Nassr humiliate Al Adalh 6-1 at the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Stadium.

The former Leicester City star scored in the 28th minute to put Al Nassr 3-1 up after goals from Abderrazak Hamdallah and Giuliano on 14 and 17 minutes respectively.

Also Read: Osimhen Relishes Napoli Friendly Win Over L’Aquila

Musa had earlier found the net for the first time in the Saudi Arabian Pro League this season on August 10 when Al Nassr claimed a 2-0 away victory against Abha FC.

The 27-year-old has now found the…