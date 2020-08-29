Omeruo On Target In Leganes’ Friendly Win Vs Eibar

Kenneth Omeruo was on target as Leganes recorded a 3-1 win against Eibar in their pre-season game at the Butarque Sports Facility on Saturday morning, reports Completesports.com.

Omeruo put Leganes ahead in the third minute, nodding home Dani Ojeda’s corner.

Rosales got the second in the 12th minute, while Jose Armaiz added the third five minutes before the break.

Quique pulled a goal back for Eibar in stoppage time.

Omeruo featured for 90 minutes in the game.

The centre-back scored one goal in 23 league appearances for the Cucumber Growers last season.

The Nigeria international is expected to leave the club this summer following their relegation to the Segunda Division last season.

By Adeboye Amosu

