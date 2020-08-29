The 10 Most Valuable Worth €196.5m

The top 10 ranked Nigerian Footballers have a combined market valuation of €196.5m as per the latest update released by Transfermarkt.com on Friday, August 21.

Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi is currently Nigeria’s most valuable player with his market value at €45m after increasing by €9m from €36m back in July.

Victor Osimhen who joined Napoli on July 31 is currently Nigeria’s second most valuable player after his market value surged by €13m from €27m to €40m on August 3.

Club Brugge’s Emmanuel Dennis ranked fifth among all players from Nigeria has a market value of €16m with his valuation increasing by €2.5m from €13.5m on August 6.

Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho’s valuation is €15m, having jumped from €12m while that of Partizan Belgrade striker, Umar Sadiq increased from €2m to €6m.

The top-10 Nigerians are Ndidi, Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze €27m, Alex Iwobi €25.5m, Dennis, Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa €8m, Ola Aina…