15 Crazy Facts About The Lottery

The lottery is more than just buying a ticket, then waiting for the draw time to know whether or not you’ve won the jackpot. There’s a great story behind the lottery, filled with a rich and engaging culture. If you want to learn about some of the most interesting facts that make lottery games so intriguing, then this is just the article to find them.

If you’re a fan of lottery games, then you might find the following facts to be well worth the moment of your time:

1. The Average Lottery Winner Owns 4.5 Cars

Yes, you read that, right! An average lottery winner owns 4.5 cars for themselves or their family members and friends. Interestingly, over 10% of those lottery winners by more than 10.

2. Most People Spend More On Lotteries Than Other Types Of Entertainment