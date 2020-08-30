Agent: Osimhen Not Under Pressure At Napoli

Victor Osimhen’s agent William D’Avilla says his client is not under pressure at Serie A club Napoli, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen linked up with the Partenopei’s in a well celebrated move from Serie A club Napoli last month.

The Nigeria international proved his class by grabbing a hat-trick in Friday’s 11-0 win against fourth division club L’ Aquilla.



Read Also: Community Shield: Klopp Admits Liverpool Struggled To Break Arsenal Down

D’Avilla believes Osimhen has the attribute to play for a big club and is handling the situation well.

“We are extremely happy with Victor’s performance. He called me and confessed that he was extremely happy for the first goals for the Azzurri,” D’Avila told Radio Punto Nuovo.

“If he feels the pressure now? No, why should he? He’s not experiencing any kind of pressure, he knows how to be a great striker. His goal is to score a lot of goals, so no…