Community Shield: Saka Gets Very Good Ratings In Arsenal’s Win Vs Liverpool

Bukayo Saka was awarded with very good ratings in Arsenal’s win over Liverpool in Saturday’s Community Shield at Wembley stadium, Completesports.com reports.

The ratings which was compiled by Sky Sport, was for every Arsenal player that featured in the game.

Saka was one of Arsenal’s best performers in the win against Liverpool.

The 18-year-old provided a cross-field pass to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who finished off with a brilliant goal.

And following his impressive performance, Saka was rated eight out of 10 by Sky Sport.

He was one of four players (Aubameyang, Emiliano Martinez, Ainsley Maitland-Niles) who were rated eight.

Commenting on Saka’s display Sky Sport wrote: “Seems to get better and better every time he plays. A great ball out to Aubameyang helped set up the goal and he should have had another assist when a…