Eagles Roundup: Maja Scores For Bordeaux; Dennis Grabs Assist In Club Brugge’s Win Over Genk

Josh Maja was on target as Girondis Bordeaux recorded a 2-0 win against Angers SCO in their Ligue 1 clash

on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Maja opened scoring for Les Girondis in the 25th minute after he was set up by captain Laurent Koscienly.

Toma Basic scored the second goal for the visitors two minutes later.

Maja was replaced by Jimmy Briand in the 66th minute.

His international teammate Samuel Kalu took the place of Hwang Ui-jo in the 75th minute.

Also in France, Moses Simon featured from the start in Nantes’ 2-1 home win against Nimes.

Simon was replaced by Jean-Charles Castelletto on the dot of 90 minutes.

At the Stade Saint-Symphorien, Henry Onyekuru played a part in Monaco’s 1-0 win against Metz.

Jean Eudes Aholou took the place of Onyekuru in the 57th minute.

In Belgium, Emmnauel Dennis bagged an assist in Club Brugge’s 2-1 away win against…