Gero Scores First League Goal As Helsingborg End Winless Run 

Nigerian forward Alhaji Gero scored his first goal of the season for Helsingborg in their 3-1 comeback win against visiting Djurgaarden, in the Swedish topflight on Sunday,Completesports.com reports.

Prior to Sunday’s game Helsingborg had lost their last three games.

The former Rangers, Lobi Stars and El Kanemi player, netted his side’s third goal in the 81st minute in his 12th league appearance of the season.

Gero, who came on in the 74th minute, hit a superb one-time right-foot volley off a corner-kick, to secure the win for Helsingborg in their 18th game in the league.

Curtis Edwards gave Djurgaarden the lead in the 57th minute before Rasmus Joensson equalised for Helsingborg on 60 minutes.

And in the 71st minute Anthony van den Hurk put the home team 2-1 up.

The win saw Helsingborg move out of the drop…