Ighalo Shortlisted For Man United POTY, Goal Of The Season Awards

Nigeria forward Odion Ighalo has been nominated for Manchester United’s Player of the Season and Goal of the Season awards , reports Completesports.com.

Ighalo is nominated alongside 26 other players for the Player of the season prize named after Sir Matt Bubsy.

The 31-year-old goal in Manchester United’s Europa League Round of 16 clash against LASK is nominated among 10 others for the Goal of the Season award.



The superb strike against LASK was named United’s Goal of the Month for March.

Anthony Martial, who has three goals nominated, Daniel James, Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes Mason Greenwood and Harry Maguire are the other top contenders for the award.

The prizes will be presented to the players in early September.

By Adeboye Amosu

