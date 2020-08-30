Klopp Admits Liverpool Struggled To Break Arsenal Down

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that his players struggled to cope with Arsenal’s formation in Saturday’s Community Shield.

Arsenal claimed their 16th Community Shield title after triumphing 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes.

The defeat means Liverpool’s wait for a first Community Shield continues after last winning it in 2006.

And Klopp thinks Liverpool could have got more goals to avoid taking the game to penalties, but admitted Arsenal’s shape caused them problems.

“For these type of games you need the final punch,” he told BT Sport.

“We created enough, had the ball quite a lot, but had to be careful of their counter-attack.

“We deserved the equaliser and could have scored more but we didn’t do that.

“When you play against a formation like this then you need to be really…