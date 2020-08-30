LaLiga Backs Barcelona Over Messi’s Contract Dispute 

LaLiga have sided with Barcelona in their bitter contract dispute with star player Lionel Messi.

The 33-year-old believes that he should be eligible to walk out of Camp Nou for nothing, as part of a clause in his contract.

But LaLiga have ruled that his claim is invalid – meaning that potential suitors such as Manchester City will have to pay his £630million release clause in full.

A LaLiga statement read on Sunday:”The contract is currently in force and has a “termination clause” applicable to the event that Lionel Andrés Messi decides to urge the early unilateral termination of the contract, carried out in accordance with article 16 of Royal Decree 1006/1985, of June 26, by which regulates the special employment relationship of professional athletes.

“In compliance with the applicable regulations, and following the corresponding procedure in these cases, LaLiga will not carry out the prior visa…