Liverpool Target First Community Shield Title In 14 Years

Premier League champions Liverpool will go into Saturday’s clash against Arsenal inside Wembley stadium seeking a first Community Shield title since 2006.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal go into the game with 15 Community Shield titles to their names while Manchester United are the most successful club with 21 titles.

The Reds last tasted victory in England’s traditional curtain-raiser when they won 2-1 over beat Chelsea14 years ago inside the Millennium stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Aside attempting to land a first Community Shield title for a long time, Liverpool hope to avenge the defeat they suffered in the hands of Arsenal, when both teams last met in the fixture in 2002.

Arsenal triumphed 1-0 thanks to Brazilian midfielder Gilberto Silva, who joined the Gunners after helping Brazil win the World Cup in the same year.

Also, Liverpool, in last year’s tie lost 5-4 on penalties to Manchester City after regulation time ended 1-1.

For Arsenal, they’ve had a good run in the…